Canadiens host the Ducks after shootout victory

Anaheim Ducks (22-26-5, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (25-23-7, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal hosts the Anaheim Ducks after the Canadiens beat New Jersey 5-4 in a shootout.

The Canadiens are 11-14-4 on their home ice. Montreal leads the league recording 34.7 shots per game while averaging 3.0 goals.

The Ducks are 10-16-2 on the road. Anaheim averages 10.8 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the league. Erik Gudbranson leads the team serving 91 total minutes.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tomas Tatar has recorded 50 total points while scoring 20 goals and adding 30 assists for the Canadiens. Ilya Kovalchuk has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Adam Henrique leads the Ducks with 17 goals and has 27 points. Rickard Rakell has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.7 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Canadiens: 7-3-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, four penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Victor Mete: day to day (illness), Jordan Weal: day to day (illness), Carey Price: day to day (illness).

Ducks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.