Brisbane police say homeowner shoots, kills intruder

By AP News

BRISBANE, Calif. — A resident shot and killed a person during an apparent home invasion in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Brisbane, authorities said.

The home invasion was reported Monday in a quiet neighborhood and when officers arrived they found a man dead from gunshot wounds, Brisbane police spokeswoman Michelle Moneda told KGO-TV.

The resident was found safe in his home and cooperating with police, Moneda said.

“We don’t have quite the details yet, it sounds like it was the intruder was the one who was shot,” she said.

