California man wielding knife fatally shot by Yuma deputy

By AP News

YUMA, Ariz. — Authorities in Yuma say a California man was shot and killed after he charged at a deputy with a knife.

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened Sunday night after deputies were called to a report of a domestic violence situation.

Upon their arrival, the deputies encountered 63-year-old Chris Cadotte of Orange County. Cadotte was holding a knife. Deputies say he disregarded commands to drop it.

A deputy shot Cadotte as he approached still holding the knife.

Deputies administered first aid until paramedics arrived. But Cadotte died a short time later at a hospital.

The name of the deputy who shot Cadotte has not been identified. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

