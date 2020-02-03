Los Angeles visits Carlson and the Capitals

Los Angeles Kings (19-29-5, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Washington Capitals (35-13-5, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: John Carlson and Washington square off against Los Angeles. Carlson currently ranks 10th in the NHL with 62 points, scoring 13 goals and recording 49 assists.

The Capitals are 15-7-4 at home. Washington is fifth in the NHL averaging 3.6 goals per game, led by Alex Ovechkin with 37.

The Kings are 8-17-4 on the road. Los Angeles has scored 27 power-play goals, converting on 17.8% of chances.

In their last meeting on Dec. 4, Washington won 3-1. Carlson scored two goals for the Capitals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 37 goals and has recorded 54 points. Carlson has totaled 10 assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 17 goals and has recorded 47 points. Sean Walker has totaled four assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 2-7-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.4 assists, two penalties and 4.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Capitals: 6-4-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Kings: Drew Doughty: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.