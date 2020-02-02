Cloudy
46.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

The Latest Teams have arrived at stadium for Super Bowl 54

By AP News

The Latest Teams have arrived at stadium for Super Bowl 54

Photo Icon View Photo

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Game day has arrived, and the caravans carrying the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs have pulled into Hard Rock Stadium.

Kickoff of Super Bowl 54 is 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

Weather for the NFL’s biggest game is expected to be perfect. There is a cloudless blue sky in Miami Gardens, Florida. Forecasters say it’ll be around 61 degrees at kickoff, cooling into the upper 50s as the night goes along.

That’s a few degrees below normal for Miami this time of year. But those conditions almost mirror what the weather was 10 years ago when the game was last played at the Miami Dolphins’ home field.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 