Leonard leads Los Angeles into matchup against San Antonio

San Antonio Spurs (22-26, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (34-15, third in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kawhi Leonard leads Los Angeles into a matchup against San Antonio. He ranks seventh in the NBA scoring 27.5 points per game.

The Clippers are 20-11 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles has a 7-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Spurs are 12-14 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio ranks sixth in the league with 36.4 defensive rebounds per game led by LaMarcus Aldridge averaging 5.5.

The two teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Clippers defeated the Spurs 134-109 in their last matchup on Dec. 21. Leonard led Los Angeles with 26 points, and DeMar DeRozan paced San Antonio scoring 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonard is averaging 27.5 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Clippers. JaMychal Green has averaged 6.9 rebounds and added 5.1 points per game over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Patty Mills leads the Spurs averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers while scoring 11.8 points per game and shooting 39.4 percent from beyond the arc. DeRozan has averaged 25.5 points and added 6.8 rebounds while shooting 55.1 percent over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 7-3, averaging 114.7 points, 48.2 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points on 43.0 percent shooting.

Spurs: 5-5, averaging 112.3 points, 42.4 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points on 45.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: Derrick Walton Jr.: day to day (elbow).

Spurs: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.