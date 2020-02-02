Minnesota visits Sacramento, looks to stop road slide

Minnesota Timberwolves (15-33, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (18-31, 13th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will aim to stop its five-game road slide when the Timberwolves take on Sacramento.

The Kings are 13-18 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento averages 15 turnovers and is 5-15 in games when losing the turnover battle.

The Timberwolves are 7-24 in Western Conference play. Minnesota averages 15.4 turnovers per game and is 5-16 when committing more turnovers than opponents.

The two teams matchup for the third time this season. The Kings defeated the Timberwolves 133-129 in their last meeting on Jan. 27. Buddy Hield led Sacramento with 42 points, and Andrew Wiggins paced Minnesota scoring 36 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox is averaging 19.9 points and 4.3 rebounds for the Kings. Nemanja Bjelica has averaged 14.2 points and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers while scoring 27 points per game and shooting 40.6 percent from beyond the arc. Wiggins has averaged 19.9 points and collected 4.9 rebounds while shooting 44.8 percent over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-7, averaging 112.3 points, 43.4 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.1 points on 47.6 percent shooting.

Timberwolves: 0-10, averaging 110.2 points, 43.4 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.8 points on 50.0 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Kings: Dewayne Dedmon: day to day (illness), Richaun Holmes: out (shoulder), Marvin Bagley III: out (foot).

Timberwolves: Allen Crabbe: day to day (left knee), Jake Layman: out (toe).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.