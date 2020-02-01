Los Angeles hosts Anaheim after overtime victory

Anaheim Ducks (20-26-5, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (19-28-5, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts the Anaheim Ducks after the Kings knocked off Arizona 3-2 in overtime.

The Kings are 8-11-1 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Los Angeles has given up 38 power-play goals, stopping 74.1% of opponent chances.

The Ducks are 6-8-1 against Pacific Division teams. Anaheim averages 10.9 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the NHL. Erik Gudbranson leads the team serving 89 total minutes.

In their last matchup on Dec. 12, Los Angeles won 2-1. Tyler Toffoli recorded a team-high 2 points for the Kings.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar has recorded 46 total points while scoring 17 goals and adding 29 assists for the Kings. Sean Walker has recorded four assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Michael Del Zotto leads the Ducks with a plus-two in 33 games played this season. Adam Henrique has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-6-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.8 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .895 save percentage.

Kings: 2-7-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.3 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Drew Doughty: day to day (undisclosed).

Ducks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.