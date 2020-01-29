Fire erupts in 25-story Los Angeles residential tower

LOS ANGELES — Fire erupted in a 25-story Los Angeles residential building Wednesday morning and there were reports that an unspecified number of persons jumped, authorities said.

Firefighters swarmed the building on the city’s west side and people could be seen on the roof as flames and smoke rose from the sixth floor.

“Persons (number undetermined) have reportedly jumped from that or nearby floors,” Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey wrote on Twitter.

A large inflatable bag was set up on the ground on one side of the building. A Fire Department helicopter hovered overhead.