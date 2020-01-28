Anaheim and Arizona meet for division showdown

Arizona Coyotes (26-20-5, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (19-25-5, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim faces Arizona in a matchup of Pacific Division teams.

The Ducks are 11-16-2 against Western Conference opponents. Anaheim averages 11.0 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the NHL. Erik Gudbranson leads the team serving 89 total minutes.

The Coyotes are 9-6-3 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Arizona has scored 32 power-play goals, converting on 20.6% of chances.

In their last meeting on Jan. 2, Arizona won 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Getzlaf leads the Ducks with 33 points, scoring 11 goals and collecting 22 assists. Ondrej Kase has recorded three goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Conor Garland leads the Coyotes with 16 goals and has recorded 28 points. Taylor Hall has recorded 11 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Ducks: 3-7-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.3 assists, 2.5 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .898 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Jakob Silfverberg: day to day (personal).

Coyotes: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.