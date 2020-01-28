Tampa Bay visits Los Angeles after Stamkos’ 2-goal game

Tampa Bay Lightning (29-15-5, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (18-27-5, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host Tampa Bay after Steven Stamkos scored two goals in the Lightning’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.

The Kings have gone 11-10-1 in home games. Los Angeles has given up 38 power-play goals, killing 73.4% of opponent chances.

The Lightning are 14-8-3 on the road. Tampa Bay averages 9.6 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the NHL. Patrick Maroon leads the team serving 60 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Jan. 14, Tampa Bay won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 43 points, scoring 17 goals and adding 26 assists. Alex Iafallo has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Nikita Kucherov leads the Lightning with 22 goals and has recorded 56 points. Stamkos has collected 13 points over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while allowing 1.8 goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

Kings: 2-7-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.7 assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Drew Doughty: day to day (undisclosed).

Lightning: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.