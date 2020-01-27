Philadelphia plays Golden State, seeks 8th straight home win

Golden State Warriors (10-37, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (30-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will try to keep its seven-game home win streak alive when the 76ers face Golden State.

The 76ers are 21-2 in home games. Philadelphia ranks fifth in the league with 26.2 assists per game led by Ben Simmons averaging 8.4.

The Warriors are 3-20 on the road. Golden State is 5-20 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams face off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Furkan Korkmaz leads the 76ers averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers and scoring 8.9 points per game while shooting 39.3 percent from beyond the arc. Simmons has averaged 21.1 points and totaled 9.9 rebounds while shooting 63.9 percent over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

D’Angelo Russell leads the Warriors averaging 23.9 points and is adding 3.6 rebounds. Eric Paschall is shooting 50.0 percent and has averaged 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 7-3, averaging 104.2 points, 44.8 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.2 points on 44.4 percent shooting.

Warriors: 1-9, averaging 107.3 points, 44.6 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.9 points on 48.1 percent shooting.

INJURIES: 76ers: Josh Richardson: out (hamstring), Joel Embiid: out (finger).

Warriors: Kevon Looney: out (abdominal), Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), Stephen Curry: out (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.