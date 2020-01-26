San Jose takes on Anaheim on 3-game skid

Anaheim Ducks (19-24-5, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (21-25-4, sixth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose enters the matchup with Anaheim after losing three in a row.

The Sharks are 13-16-1 against conference opponents. San Jose averages 11.2 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the NHL. Evander Kane leads the team serving 95 total minutes.

The Ducks are 5-7-1 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Anaheim averages 11.1 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the NHL. Erik Gudbranson leads the team serving 84 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Nov. 14, San Jose won 5-3. Tomas Hertl scored a team-high two goals for the Sharks in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan Couture has recorded 36 total points while scoring 14 goals and adding 22 assists for the Sharks. Erik Karlsson has recorded 8 points over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Cam Fowler leads the Ducks with a plus-three in 48 games played this season. Adam Henrique has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.1 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Sharks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Logan Couture: out (upper-body).

Ducks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.