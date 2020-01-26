52.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Boise State romps in second half, rout Fresno State 87-63

By AP News

FRESNO, Calif. — Abu Kijab scored 23 points and Boise State cruised to its fifth win in its last five games at Fresno State, earning an 87-53 win on Saturday night.

The Broncos built a 35-26 advantage at intermission and outscored the Bulldogs 52-27 over the final 20 minutes. Boise State shot 54.2% from the field for the game (32 of 59) and knocked down 14 of 28 from long range while four of its five starters reached double figures.

Justinian Jessup hit 5 of 10 from 3-point range and totalled 19 points for Boise State (13-8, 5-4 Mountain West). R.J. Williams and Derrick Alston each added 14 points.

Noah Blackwell was 4 of 5 from beyond the arc and scored 14 points for Fresno State (6-14, 2-7).

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 