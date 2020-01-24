62.2 ° F
California unemployment rate held steady at 3.9% in December

By AP News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California’s unemployment rate held steady at the record low 3.9% in December, the state said Friday.

California added 12,600 nonfarm payroll jobs during the month, the Employment Development Department said.

Those gains extend California’s record job expansion to 118 months.

The current expansion began in February 2010. The Employment Development Department says California has gained more than 3.4 million jobs since then.

The December job gains stemmed from growth in six industry sectors led by professional and business services.

