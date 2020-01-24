55.8 ° F
Paralyzed hockey player hired by Los Angeles Kings

By AP News

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — A former Minnesota high school hockey player paralyzed during a game in 2011 says he has achieved a dream of working in the NHL.

Jack Jablonski tweeted Thursday that he has a job as a content coordinator with the Los Angeles Kings working in podcasting, radio and TV.

Jablonski recently graduated from the University of Southern California with a major in communications and interned with the Kings before he was hired full time.

“Thank u to all who have helped me,” Jablonski tweeted.

Jablonski was a student at Benilde-St. Margaret’s School in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, when he injured his spinal cord injury in a game on Dec. 30, 2011. He was hit from behind and sent head-first into the boards.

