Los Angeles visits Atlanta after Young’s 42-point game

Los Angeles Clippers (31-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (10-34, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta hosts the Los Angeles Clippers after Trae Young scored 42 points in the Hawks’ 122-117 loss to the Raptors.

The Hawks are 5-16 in home games. Atlanta is 4-21 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Clippers are 12-9 in road games. Los Angeles averages 116 points and has outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Clippers won 150-101 in the last meeting on Nov. 16. Paul George led Los Angeles with 37 points, and Young led Atlanta with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is scoring 29.2 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Hawks. Kevin Huerter has averaged 15.2 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 42.3 percent over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Kawhi Leonard leads the Clippers averaging 27.1 points and has added 7.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. Montrezl Harrell is shooting 55.6 percent and has averaged 19.7 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 3-7, averaging 110.3 points, 43 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points on 46.2 percent shooting.

Clippers: 8-2, averaging 118.6 points, 49.4 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112 points on 45.6 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: Chandler Parsons: out (concussion/whiplash), Alex Len: day to day (back), Jabari Parker: out (shoulder).

Clippers: Paul George: day to day (hamstring), Patrick Beverley: day to day (sore right groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.