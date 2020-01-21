Mostly cloudy
55.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Man gunned down after fight at Los Angeles mall restaurant

By AP News

LOS ANGELES — The fatal shooting of a man outside a tony West Los Angeles mall was possibly gang-related, police said Tuesday.

Officers called to the Westfield Century City mall late Monday night found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, a police statement said.

The man was taken to a hospital where he died. His identity was withheld pending notification of relatives.

Police said a dispute occurred between two separate groups inside a restaurant and a fight occurred between women.

A fight then occurred outside the restaurant, leading to the shooting. The suspected shooter left on foot.

Homicide detectives asked for public help in identifying the suspect.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 