No. 3 Stanford rebounds with 61-58 win over No. 8 Oregon St

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Kiana Williams scored 17 points and Lexie Hull added 14, to help No. 3 Stanford beat eighth-ranked Oregon State 61-58 on Sunday.

Hull also had nine rebounds for the Cardinal (16-2, 5-1), who rebounded from their first conference loss on Thursday to Oregon. It was Stanford’s fourth straight victory over the Beavers.

Destiny Slocum had a season-high 26 points for Oregon State (16-2, 4-2), which led by as many as 11 points in the first half before Stanford closed the gap to 36-34 at the half.

Trailing 44-42 heading into the final quarter, Oregon State took a 48-46 lead on Slocum’s step-back jumper before Aleah Goodman’s 3-extended it. Lexie Hull’s layup and Kiana Williams’ jumper got Stanford within a point.

After Kat Tudor’s free throw for the Beavers, the Cardinal tied the game at 52 on Ashten Prechtel’s layup with 5:34 left. Williams’ 3-pointer gave Stanford the lead but Slocum answered with a 3 for the Beavers.

Lacie Hull’s 3 put Stanford back in front with 3:46 left. Both teams went scoreless down the stretch, but after Lexie Hull missed a layup Mikayla Pivec got the defensive rebound. Slocumb missed a layup with 16 seconds left and Williams made free throws, and the Beavers couldn’t catch up.

Stanford was coming off an 87-55 loss at No. 6 Oregon on Thursday night which likely means another shakeup in the rankings.

Oregon State came out energized at the start, taking an 13-2 lead as Stanford struggled, making just one of their first seven shots from the floor. Slocum had 11 points and the Beavers led 21-16 lead after the opening quarter.

And 8-0 run pushed Oregon State’s lead to 29-19, but three straight 3-pointers pulled Stanford within a point with 3:09 left in the half. Hull’s jumper gave the Cardinal the lead but Slocum made a 3 that put the Beavers up 36-34 at the break.

Oregon State struggled from the field to open the second half, going 1-of-9 as Stanford went up 42-38. But a scoring drought then hurt the Cardinal and Oregon State pulled even at 42 on Patricia Morris’ layup.

Stanford was hurt late in the third quarter when freshman starter Haley Jones had to be helped off the court and into the locker room with what appeared to be a right knee injury. The 6-foot-1 guard was averaging 11.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists heading into the game. She scored in double figures in her first four conference games for the Cardinal, becoming the first player to do so since Nicole Powell in 2001.

Stanford leads the all-time series against the Beavers 60-7. Stanford has not been swept by the Oregon schools since 2001.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford: After the rout by Oregon, Stanford’s only other loss was at Texas on Dec. 22. … Tara VanDerveer is 16 victories away from passing Pat Summitt as the winningest coach in women’s college basketball history. Kiana Williams is three 3-pointers away from tying Jennifer Azzi in 10th on Stanford’s career list.

Oregon State: The Beavers’ lone loss going into the game was the loss to ASU. … Slocum’s career high is 30 points.

UP NEXT:

Stanford hosts Colorado on Friday.

Oregon State visits rival Oregon on Friday night.