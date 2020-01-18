Cloudy
39.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Flavors scores 21. California Baptist tops Bethesda 96-62

By AP News

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Ferron Flavors, Jr. scored 21 points on five 3-pointers, five players reached double digits and California Baptist ran away from Bethesda 96-62 Friday night.

Omar Lo added 15 points with 10 rebounds, Brandon Boyd scired 14 while Dejon Davis and Tre Armstrong scored 12 each for the Lancers (13-5), who won a third straight.

Bethesda, which competes in the National Christian College Athletic Association, was led by Eric LaShawn Hamilton’s 16 points and 10 rebounds, He was a perfect 4-for-4 from behind the 3-point arc.

California Baptist outrebounded the Flames 47-31, shot 49% from the floor (36-for-73) with 14 3-pointers and 25 assists. The Lancers scored 22 points off 19 turnovers.

California Baptist plays host to Chicago State Wednesday.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 