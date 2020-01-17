Mostly cloudy
Big rig crash spills load of chickens in Southern California

By AP News

CHINO HILLS, Calif. — A truckload of chickens tipped onto its side on a Southern California freeway early Friday, spilling birds out of cages and leaving others trapped in cages.

The big rig overturned shortly after exiting the State Route 71 freeway, the city of Chino Hills posted on its website.

Firefighters and Inland Valley Humane Society officials went to the scene beneath a freeway overpass, KABC-TV Los Angeles reported.

Some loose chickens huddled near the truck while others were being individually removed by responders.

Chino Hills is in San Bernardino County, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

