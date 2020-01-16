Golden State hosts Denver on 4-game home skid

Denver Nuggets (28-12, second in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (9-33, 15th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State plays Denver looking to end its four-game home losing streak.

The Warriors are 7-24 in Western Conference games. Golden State ranks last in the Western Conference averaging just 104.5 points per game.

The Nuggets are 16-6 against Western Conference opponents. Denver is 26-8 when scoring 100 or more points.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Angelo Russell is second on the Warriors with 6.0 assists and scores 23.3 points per game. Alec Burks has averaged 15.9 points and totaled five rebounds while shooting 36.5 percent over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets averaging 6.4 assists while scoring 19.1 points per game. Will Barton has averaged 1.2 made 3-pointers and scored 14 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 1-9, averaging 102.2 points, 43.7 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points on 47.1 percent shooting.

Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 112.8 points, 40.3 rebounds, 25 assists, seven steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points on 49.3 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Warriors: Kevon Looney: day to day (abdominal), Jacob Evans: day to day (face), Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), Stephen Curry: out (hand).

Nuggets: Bol Bol: out (foot), Jamal Murray: day to day (ankle), Paul Millsap: day to day (left knee contusion), Gary Harris: day to day (adductor).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.