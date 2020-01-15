Anaheim faces Nashville on 4-game slide

Anaheim Ducks (17-24-5, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (21-17-7, fifth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim is looking to end its four-game losing streak with a win against Nashville.

The Predators are 13-10-4 against conference opponents. Nashville averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the NHL. Austin Watson leads the team serving 49 total minutes.

The Ducks are 10-15-2 in conference play. Anaheim averages 11.4 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the NHL. Erik Gudbranson leads the team serving 84 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Jan. 5, Anaheim won 5-4. Adam Henrique recorded a team-high 3 points for the Ducks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Josi has recorded 46 total points while scoring 14 goals and collecting 32 assists for the Predators. Matt Duchene has recorded two goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Ryan Getzlaf leads the Ducks with 19 total assists and has recorded 30 points. Cam Fowler has totaled three assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 2-7-1, averaging two goals, 2.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .893 save percentage.

Predators: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: Dante Fabbro: day to day (upper-body).

Ducks: Jakob Silfverberg: out (upper-body).

