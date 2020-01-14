Cloudy
Woman admits bringing 60 pounds of meth through Kansas

By AP News

WICHITA, Kan. — A 46-year-old woman from Los Angeles is awaiting sentencing after she admitted that she drove 60 pounds (27 kilograms) of methamphetamine through Kansas.

Maria Alvarez-Buenrostro pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper stopped her on Feb. 12, 2019, in Ellis County for a lane violation. The trooper found the methamphetamine in 33 heat-sealed bags in a rear quarter panel and in both rear doors, according to the plea agreement.

She admitted she was taking the drugs to a dealer to sell, according to the agreement.

Alvarez-Buenrostro is scheduled for sentencing April 16. She faces at least 10 years and a fine up to $10 million.

