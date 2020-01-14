Rain
16-year-old California girl died from accidental overdose

By AP News

WHITTIER, Calif. — A 16-year-old girl found unresponsive outside a Southern California apartment complex died from an accidental drug overdose, an autopsy determined.

Witnesses reported seeing a car pull up and two people carry Aleyah Toscano out, leaving her on the ground last September in Whittier.

She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The autopsy found the teen died from a mix of fentanyl and cocaine, KABC-TV reported Monday.

Her mother told the news station that her daughter had been living in protective custody after being the victim of a prior violent crime.

The mother said she believes someone lured the girl away from the home where she was staying.

