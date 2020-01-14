Sheriff’s deputies evict homeless moms from Oakland home

OAKLAND, Calif. — Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday evicted four homeless women who were ordered by a judge last week to leave a house in Oakland they had been illegally living in for two months.

Alameda County Sheriff’s deputies escorted the women out of the home and bound their hands with plastic ties as dozens of community activists on the sidewalk chanted “Let the moms go! Let the moms go!” and recorded the chaotic scene with their cell phones, KTVU reported.

The women and their children moved into the three-bedroom house in November, partly to protest the methods of speculators who they say snap up distressed homes and leave them empty despite the housing crisis in a case that highlighted California’s severe housing shortage and growing numbers of homeless people.

Alameda County Superior Court Judge Patrick McKinney ruled Friday the women did not have the right to stay and had to leave within five days. McKinney had previously issued a tentative ruling in favor of Wedgewood Inc., a real estate investment group that bought the Oakland property at a foreclosure auction last year.

Still, he allowed lawyers for one of the women, Dominique Walker, and her recently formed collective, Moms 4 Housing, to make their case. They argued that housing is a right and that the court must give the women the right to possess the house, especially because it sat vacant for so long and the alternative would be to send the women to live on the streets.