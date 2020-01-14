Los Angeles faces Orlando, aims for 7th straight home win

Orlando Magic (19-21, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (33-7, first in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Lakers face Orlando.

The Lakers have gone 16-4 at home. Los Angeles leads the league with 18.2 fast break points per game led by LeBron James averaging 4.7.

The Magic are 6-13 in road games. Orlando is 3-15 when outrebounded by opponents and averages 45.1 rebounds per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Lakers won 96-87 in the last matchup on Dec. 11. James led Los Angeles with 25 points, and Jonathan Isaac led Orlando with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: James is shooting 49.4 percent and averaging 25.5 points. Kyle Kuzma has averaged 17.1 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 39.5 percent over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Nikola Vucevic leads the Magic with 11.4 rebounds and averages 18.8 points. Markelle Fultz has averaged 4.3 rebounds and added 11 points per game over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 9-1, averaging 118.7 points, 46.3 rebounds, 26 assists, 8.4 steals and 7.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.5 points on 43.4 percent shooting.

Magic: 6-4, averaging 104.6 points, 47.1 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 9.7 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 43.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.2 points on 42.9 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee), Rajon Rondo: day to day (finger), Anthony Davis: day to day (gluteus maximus).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Aaron Gordon: day to day (calf), Michael Carter-Williams: day to day (shoulder), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (right knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.