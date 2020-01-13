Mostly sunny
Man’s leg severed when he jumps from car during police chase

By AP News

LOS ANGELES — A passenger in a stolen car had his leg severed when he jumped out of the vehicle during a police pursuit that ended with a crash in Los Angeles early Monday, authorities said.

Police are searching for the driver, who ran away after crashing into a row of parked cars in the Koreatown area shortly after 2 a.m., officials said.

The injured passenger was taken to a hospital. His condition wasn’t released.

The car chase lasted only minutes, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Authorities set up a perimeter in the area with the help of Los Angeles police K-9 units.

A description of the driver was not immediately available.

