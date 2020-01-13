Tampa Bay faces Los Angeles, looks for 6th straight home win

Los Angeles Kings (18-25-4, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (27-14-4, second in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay hosts Los Angeles trying to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Lightning are 14-7-2 at home. Tampa Bay has scored 161 goals and ranks fourth in the league averaging 3.6 per game. Brayden Point leads the team with 18.

The Kings are 7-15-3 in road games. Los Angeles has given up 34 power-play goals, killing 75% of opponent chances.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Point leads the Lightning with 18 goals and has totaled 40 points. Steven Stamkos has totaled three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 16 goals and has 40 points. Alex Iafallo has totaled four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-7-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, 2.2 penalties and 4.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Lightning: 9-1-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Ryan McDonagh: day to day (upper body).

Kings: Blake Lizotte: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.