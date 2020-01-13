Coyotes face the Sharks on 3-game losing streak

San Jose Sharks (21-22-4, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (25-18-5, second in the Pacific Division)

Glendale, Arizona; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the matchup with San Jose as losers of three straight games.

The Coyotes are 8-4-3 against the rest of their division. Arizona serves 6.6 penalty minutes per game, the fewest in the NHL. Taylor Hall leads them averaging 0.8.

The Sharks are 8-7-1 against the rest of their division. San Jose averages 10.6 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the NHL. Evander Kane leads the team serving 91 total minutes.

Arizona beat San Jose 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 17.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Schmaltz leads the Coyotes with 28 assists and has recorded 35 points this season. Lawson Crouse has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Logan Couture has recorded 36 total points while scoring 14 goals and totaling 22 assists for the Sharks. Timo Meier has scored four goals over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 5-3-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.7 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

Coyotes: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: None listed.

Sharks: Logan Couture: out (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.