Western Conference-leader St. Louis and Anaheim square off

Anaheim Ducks (17-23-5, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (29-10-7, first in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks face the top-ranked team in the Western Conference, the St. Louis Blues.

The Blues are 20-4-4 in Western Conference games. St. Louis is seventh in the league shooting 10.6% and averaging 3.2 goals on 30.2 shots per game.

The Ducks are 10-14-2 in conference play. Anaheim averages 11.6 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the NHL. Erik Gudbranson leads the team serving 84 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Nov. 16, Anaheim won 4-1. Derek Grant recorded a team-high 3 points for the Ducks.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Perron leads the Blues with 20 goals, adding 26 assists and collecting 46 points. Jaden Schwartz has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Ryan Getzlaf has recorded 30 total points while scoring 11 goals and totaling 19 assists for the Ducks. Adam Henrique has totaled four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .889 save percentage.

Blues: 7-2-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Colton Parayko: day to day (undisclosed).

Ducks: Jakob Silfverberg: day to day (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.