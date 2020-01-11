Hurricanes host the Kings following shutout victory

Los Angeles Kings (18-24-4, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (26-16-2, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit Carolina after the Hurricanes shut out Arizona 3-0. Petr Mrazek earned the victory in the net for Carolina after recording 32 saves.

The Hurricanes have gone 14-8-0 in home games. Carolina ranks sixth in the NHL recording 9.2 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.8 assists.

The Kings are 7-14-3 on the road. Los Angeles has given up 34 power-play goals, killing 74.6% of opponent chances.

Carolina defeated Los Angeles 2-0 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 15.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrei Svechnikov leads the Hurricanes with 42 points, scoring 18 goals and adding 24 assists. Lucas Wallmark has totaled 10 points over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Anze Kopitar has recorded 40 total points while scoring 16 goals and totaling 24 assists for the Kings. Alex Iafallo has recorded six assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-6-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 5-5-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .882 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Kings: Blake Lizotte: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.