California driver fatally shot after ramming patrol car

By AP News

MUSCOY, Calif. — A Southern California driver was fatally shot after he rammed a sheriff’s patrol car with his 2-year-old son in his vehicle, authorities said.

Juan Ayon-Ruiz, 24, of Yucaipa was pronounced dead Thursday night at the scene in Muscoy, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said Friday in a statement. His son was not restrained in a child seat but had no obvious injuries.

Deputies tried to pull Ayon-Ruiz over for reckless driving on a freeway Thursday night but he sped away and exited the roadway, authorities said. He hit a mailbox and reversed his vehicle as deputies conducted a “high-risk” traffic stop.

Ayon-Ruiz struck a patrol car, prompting at least one deputy to open fire. The department did not immediately say how many deputies shot Ayon-Ruiz.

Additional details about the shooting were not available Friday morning.

Muscoy is a community about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

