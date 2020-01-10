Sunny
Appeals court California city bound by sanctuary law

By AP News

SANTA ANA, Calif. — A California appeals court on Friday ruled that a state law limiting police collaboration with federal immigration agents doesn’t interfere with a charter city’s right to run its own police force.

The decision reverses an Orange County judge’s 2018 ruling that cities that create their own charters, like Huntington Beach, have greater autonomy.

The seaside city of 200,000 people sued claiming that California’s so-called immigrant sanctuary law interfered with its authority to enforce local laws and regulations.

California passed the law following President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration, limiting police collaboration with federal deportation agents.

