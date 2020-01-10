Google legal chief leaving amid sexual misconduct troubles

SAN FRANCISCO — David Drummond, the legal chief of Google parent company Alphabet, is leaving at the end of the month, following accusations of inappropriate relationships with employees.

Alphabet did not give a reason for Drummond’s departure in a short regulatory filing Friday.

The company said last November that it was investigating sexual misconduct cases against executives. Claims against Drummond were included in the investigations.

Last August, a former Google employee, Jennifer Blakely, published a report of her relationship with Drummond. Drummond has acknowledged a relationship with Blakely, but in a carefully worded statement appeared to deny involvement with other Google employees.

Representatives for Alphabet did not immediately respond to emails for further comment on Friday.