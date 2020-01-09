Probe partly shuts highway near California-Nevada line

BAKER, Calif. — A lengthy law enforcement action kept northbound Interstate 15 closed early Thursday just south of the California-Nevada state line.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department tweeted Wednesday night that investigators were en route to a “lethal force encounter” and that information would be released when they have confirmed details of the incident.

The northbound lanes remained closed Thursday morning.

I-15 is the main route for travel between Southern California cities and Las Vegas.