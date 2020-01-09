Kings take on the Golden Knights on 3-game slide

Los Angeles Kings (17-24-4, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (24-16-6, second in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup against Vegas after losing three in a row.

The Golden Knights are 17-10-3 in Western Conference games. Vegas leads the NHL recording 34.1 shots per game while averaging 3.1 goals.

The Kings are 6-11-1 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has converted on 14.7% of power-play opportunities, scoring 20 power-play goals.

In their last meeting on Nov. 16, Los Angeles won 4-3. Drew Doughty recorded a team-high 2 points for the Kings.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chandler Stephenson leads the Golden Knights with a plus-11 in 17 games played this season. Mark Stone has totaled eight assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Blake Lizotte leads the Kings with a plus-two in 45 games played this season. Alex Iafallo has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-6-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 6-3-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .885 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Cody Glass: out (lower body), Jonathan Marchessault: day to day (lower body).

Kings: Blake Lizotte: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.