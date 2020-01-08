Columbus visits San Jose after Werenski’s 2-goal game

Columbus Blue Jackets (21-15-8, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (19-22-4, sixth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus visits the San Jose Sharks after Zachary Werenski scored two goals in the Blue Jackets’ 4-3 win over the Ducks.

The Sharks are 11-11-1 on their home ice. San Jose averages 10.8 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the league. Evander Kane leads the team serving 89 total minutes.

The Blue Jackets are 9-6-6 in road games. Columbus has scored 23 power-play goals, converting on 17% of chances.

San Jose defeated Columbus 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan Couture has recorded 36 total points while scoring 14 goals and collecting 22 assists for the Sharks. Timo Meier has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Pierre-Luc Dubois has recorded 33 total points while scoring 14 goals and totaling 19 assists for the Blue Jackets. Werenski has totaled 12 points over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 7-1-2, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while allowing 1.9 goals per game with a .940 save percentage.

Sharks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Logan Couture: day to day (upper-body).

Blue Jackets: Emil Bemstrom: day to day (upper body), Joonas Korpisalo: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.