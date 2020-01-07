Hintz, Stars to take on Kings in Los Angeles

Dallas Stars (24-14-4, third in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (17-23-4, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Dallas Stars.

The Kings are 11-16-1 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles has converted on 14.9% of power-play opportunities, scoring 20 power-play goals.

The Stars are 16-6-4 in Western Conference play. Dallas has scored 22 power-play goals, converting on 18% of chances.

The teams face off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 38 points, scoring 15 goals and adding 23 assists. Alex Iafallo has recorded four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Roope Hintz leads the Stars with 14 goals and has 21 points. Alexander Radulov has totaled three goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Kings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Stars: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.