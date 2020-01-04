Partly sunny
Pilot dies in fiery crash near Southern California freeway

By AP News

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — A pilot died Saturday after a small-engine plane crashed near a Southern California freeway and erupted into flames, authorities said.

The pilot, who was the only person aboard the aircraft, died at the scene after the plane went down near State Route 14 in Newhall shortly after 10 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

There were no reports of any injuries on the grounds or damage to any structure.

The plane was home-built TM-1 Thunder Mustang, said Ian Gregor, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.

