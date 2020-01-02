Partly sunny
50.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Man rescued from deep construction site hole in Los Angeles

By AP News

LOS ANGELES — A man who fell into a deep hole at a Los Angeles construction site was rescued by firefighters Thursday morning.

The man was being evaluated by paramedics but did not appear to have life-threatening injuries, Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said.

Firefighters responded to the site in East Hollywood shortly after 8:30 a.m. and set up a ventilation system to ensure the man had fresh air approximately 40 feet (12 meters) down the hole.

A hoisting rig was set up and the man was brought to the surface shortly after 9:30 a.m.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 