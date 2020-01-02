Clear
36.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Small undersea quake strikes off Southern California

By AP News

PORT HUENEME, Calif. — An earthquake under the ocean gave an early wake-up jolt to some Southern California residents Thursday morning.

The magnitude 4 temblor occurred at 2:13 a.m. near the Channel Islands, west of the Los Angeles region.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was centered about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Port Hueneme and occurred at a depth of 6 miles (10 kilometers).

The USGS citizen reporting website received about 1,500 responses mostly describing the shaking as light or weak.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 