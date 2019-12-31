Sunny
Man shot by off-duty Los Angeles sheriff’s deputy

By AP News

LOS ANGELES — A man shot by an off-duty Los Angeles sheriff’s deputy early Tuesday morning is expected to survive, authorities said.

The man suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting and was taken to the hospital for treatment, officials said. His condition was not immediately known.

The deputy, whose name was not released, was not hurt, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

The shooting took place in Los Angeles near the Culver City border — which is the jurisdiction of the Los Angeles Police Department — around 5 a.m., according to LAPD spokesman Officer Drake Madison.

Details about the shooting were not immediately available.

