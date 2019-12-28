Kings take on the Suns on 5-game slide

Phoenix Suns (11-20, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (12-19, 10th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento looks to break its five-game losing streak when the Kings play Phoenix.

The Kings have gone 2-2 against division opponents. Sacramento is last in the NBA scoring 43.2 points in the paint per game.

The Suns are 7-16 in Western Conference play. Phoenix gives up 115.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Kings won 120-116 in the last matchup on Nov. 19. Bogdan Bogdanovic led Sacramento with 31 points, and Devin Booker led Phoenix with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buddy Hield leads the Kings with 3.6 made 3-pointers and averages 20.2 points while shooting 35.5 percent from beyond the arc. Richaun Holmes has averaged 9.1 rebounds and added 13.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Dario Saric is second on the Suns with 7.4 rebounds and averages 11.6 points. Cameron Johnson has averaged 1.9 made 3-pointers and scored 7.8 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6, averaging 105.4 points, 43.3 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points on 45.3 percent shooting.

Suns: 1-9, averaging 111 points, 45.5 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points on 49.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Kings: Marvin Bagley III: day to day (foot), De’Aaron Fox: out (back).

Suns: Deandre Ayton: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.