Doncic, Mavericks set for matchup with the Warriors

Dallas Mavericks (20-10, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (9-24, 15th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

LINE: Mavericks -11; over/under is 219

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic leads Dallas into a matchup with Golden State. He currently ranks third in the NBA scoring 29.1 points per game.

The Warriors are 7-17 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State has a 2-12 record against opponents over .500.

The Mavericks are 12-4 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas ranks third in the league with 37.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Doncic averaging 8.2.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Mavericks defeated the Warriors 142-94 in their last meeting on Nov. 20. Doncic led Dallas with 35 points, and Eric Paschall paced Golden State scoring 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Angelo Russell is shooting 42.3 percent and averaging 22.7 points. Alec Burks is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers and 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Doncic leads the Mavericks with 9.6 rebounds and averages 29.1 points. Kristaps Porzingis has averaged 10.4 rebounds and added 19 points per game over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 106.1 points, 45.2 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points on 46.0 percent shooting.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 114.6 points, 48.8 rebounds, 25 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points on 43.0 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Warriors: Kevon Looney: day to day (abdominal), Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), Stephen Curry: out (hand), Eric Paschall: day to day (bruised hip).

Mavericks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.