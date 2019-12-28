Los Angeles visits Vancouver after overtime victory

Los Angeles Kings (16-20-4, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (19-15-4, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits the Vancouver Canucks after the Kings knocked off San Jose 3-2 in overtime.

The Canucks are 6-5-1 against division opponents. Vancouver leads the NHL with 37 power-play goals, led by J.T. Miller with seven.

The Kings are 6-10-1 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has given up 32 power-play goals, killing 73.6% of opponent chances.

Vancouver beat Los Angeles 5-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 30. Brock Boeser scored three goals for the Canucks in the victory and Jeff Carter scored two goals for the Kings in the loss.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Sutter leads the Canucks with a plus-three in 22 games played this season. Boeser has totaled two goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Matt Roy leads the Kings with a plus-six in 40 games played this season. Drew Doughty has totaled six assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Canucks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: Brandon Sutter: day to day (upper body), Josh Leivo: out (knee).

Kings: Dustin Brown: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.