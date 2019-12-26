Sunny
Crews search for missing skier in Oregon

By AP News

BEND, Ore. — Authorities are searching for a skier from California who went missing while skiing at an Oregon resort on Christmas Day.

The search for Ashlee Gingerich began around 5 p.m. Wednesday when Deschutes County deputies were alerted she had not reunited with her skiing partners at Mt. Bachelor. The Ski Patrol swept all the runs right away and did not find her.

Deschutes County Search and Rescue professionals and volunteers then got involved. The search will resume early Thursday.

KOIN reports that Gingerich, 30, was last seen around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.

