Minnesota faces Sacramento, looks to halt 11-game slide

Minnesota Timberwolves (10-19, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (12-18, 10th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota looks to break its 11-game skid with a win against Sacramento.

The Kings have gone 8-9 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento ranks last in the Western Conference recording just 41.8 rebounds per game led by Richaun Holmes averaging 8.5.

The Timberwolves are 4-16 in Western Conference play. Minnesota is fourth in the Western Conference with 11 offensive rebounds per game led by Karl-Anthony Towns averaging 2.7.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox leads the Kings with 6.7 assists and scores 18.8 points per game. Holmes has averaged 8.7 rebounds and added 12.5 points per game over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Jeff Teague leads the Timberwolves averaging 6.6 assists while scoring 14 points per game. Andrew Wiggins has averaged 22.9 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 40.4 percent over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6, averaging 105.4 points, 41.8 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points on 46.1 percent shooting.

Timberwolves: 0-10, averaging 111.7 points, 40.8 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122 points on 50.0 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: out (left knee), Shabazz Napier: out (illness), Jake Layman: out (toe).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.