1 killed, 2 wounded in Southern California shooting

By AP News

WEST COVINA, Calif. — A man was killed and two other people were wounded in a shooting in a Southern California neighborhood, police said.

The shooting was reported in West Covina shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and another man was taken to a hospital with critical wounds, a police statement said.

A woman was hospitalized for treatment of wounds described as non-life-threatening.

Police said they would not immediately release the identities of the victims.

