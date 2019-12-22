Minnesota faces Golden State on 10-game skid

Minnesota Timberwolves (10-18, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (6-24, 15th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota is looking to break its 10-game skid with a win over Golden State.

The Warriors are 4-17 in Western Conference games. Golden State has a 1-12 record against teams over .500.

The Timberwolves have gone 4-15 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota is 3-13 when outrebounded by opponents and averages 46 rebounds per game.

The Timberwolves won the last meeting between these two squads 125-119 on Nov. 8. Andrew Wiggins scored 40 points to help lead Minnesota to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Angelo Russell ranks second on the Warriors with 6.3 assists and scores 21.9 points per game. Alec Burks has averaged 16.4 points and totaled 4.9 rebounds while shooting 48.6 percent over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Wiggins is second on the Timberwolves averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers while scoring 25.2 points per game and shooting 34.2 percent from beyond the arc. Jeff Teague has averaged 5.6 assists and scored 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 2-8, averaging 99.3 points, 43.1 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108 points on 47.1 percent shooting.

Timberwolves: 0-10, averaging 112 points, 42 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.2 points on 49.7 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), Stephen Curry: out (hand), Eric Paschall: out (knee).

Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: day to day (left knee), Jake Layman: day to day (toe).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.